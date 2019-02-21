Barbara M. "Shelly" Garfield

Barbara M. "Shelly" Garfield, age 45, of LaFollette, died Tuesday, Feb. 12.
She is survived by daughter, Kayla Schaumleffel; son, Michael Schaumleffel; parents, Michael Eib, and wife, Tonya and Becky Carmack, and husband, Dennis; and brother, Scott Eib.
The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel, interment following at Well Springs Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019
