Barbara M. "Shelly" Garfield, age 45, of LaFollette, died Tuesday, Feb. 12.
She is survived by daughter, Kayla Schaumleffel; son, Michael Schaumleffel; parents, Michael Eib, and wife, Tonya and Becky Carmack, and husband, Dennis; and brother, Scott Eib.
The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel, interment following at Well Springs Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019