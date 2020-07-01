Barbara Mae Helms
Barbara Mae Helms, age 79, of Duff, passed away Saturday, June 27, at the Cumberland Village Genesis HealthCare. She was born May 03, 1941 in Vagus, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her father, August Brasch; mother, Leona Wirt Brasch.
She is survived by her boyfriend Jack Marlow; son, Michael Cowling; daughter, Kimberly Riley; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Per her wishes no services are planned.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
