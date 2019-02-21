Barbara Sue (Phillips) Jenkins, age 70, of Jacksboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Barbara was preceded in death by son, Keith Hale; parents, Luther and Maudie (Gross) Phillips; and brothers, T.J. Phillips, L.H. Phillips and an infant brother.
Barbara is survived by husband, Raymond Jenkins.
Visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 15 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating. Friends and family met on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Indian Creek Cemetery for the interment.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019