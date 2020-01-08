Bart Cleavland Yncy, age 48, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), passed away Friday, Jan. 3, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born Feb. 3, 1971 in Lafollette.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Carolyn Terry Yancey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service followed at the Funeral Home
with the Rev. Junior Dople and the Rev. David Chambers officiating.
Burial was Monday, Jan. 6, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer)
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 9, 2020
