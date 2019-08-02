Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barton Wayne Heatherly. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary

Barton Wayne Heatherly, age 70 of LaFollette, departed this life on Thursday, March 28, at the Cumberland Village Healthcare Center. He was born March 30, 1948 in LaFollette to the late Bradford and Marie Geraldine Owens Heatherly. Wayne was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church and retired from CSX Railroad. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, who served in the Vietnam War. Wayne enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Genny Stagnolia Heatherly of LaFollette; brother, Warren Heatherly and wife, Bobbie of LaFollette; sisters, Geneva Faye Ford, Betty Mae Chapman and husband, David; Jennie Parrott, all of LaFollette, special friend Gen. Carl Wade Stiner; several nieces, nephews, and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Wayne was Sunday, March 31, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with his funeral service following with the Rev. John Vanover and the Rev. Eddie Douglas officiating. Interment was Monday, April 1, at Powell Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Danny Gibson, Steve LaPole, Brian Burns, Alan Goins, Lee Leach, and Leon Justice. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Heatherly, Bobby Heatherly and Russell Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association.

