Beatrice Faye Mowell, age 88, of Jacksboro, passed away Tuesday, June 9. She was a member of LaFollette United Methodist Church.She is preceded in death by her husband, George Everatt Mowell, Sr.; daughters, Anna Mowell Hodge, Victoria Mowell and Armanda Mowell; parents, Aldridge and Mida Jane Slover Miller; sisters, Patricia Flectcher and Abelenia Miller.She is survived by her sons, George E. Mowell, Jr. and wife Jan Wier Mowell; special niece, Jane Miller; caregiver, Joe Wier; faithful dog, David; good friend, Betty Anderson; and a host of several other nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.No Services are planned.Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJune 18, 2020