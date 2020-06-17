Beatrice Faye Mowell
Beatrice Faye Mowell, age 88, of Jacksboro, passed away Tuesday, June 9. She was a member of LaFollette United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Everatt Mowell, Sr.; daughters, Anna Mowell Hodge, Victoria Mowell and Armanda Mowell; parents, Aldridge and Mida Jane Slover Miller; sisters, Patricia Flectcher and Abelenia Miller.
She is survived by her sons, George E. Mowell, Jr. and wife Jan Wier Mowell; special niece, Jane Miller; caregiver, Joe Wier; faithful dog, David; good friend, Betty Anderson; and a host of several other nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
No Services are planned.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
