Beatrice (Pat) Hubbard, age 100, of LaFollette, died onTuesday, June 23. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John (Bud) Hubbard.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Hubbard of Sevierville and Michael Hubbard of Knoxville; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Family and friends may stop by Cross-Smith Funeral Home Thursday.
Family and friends met Friday at Campbell Memorial Gardens for Graveside Services and Interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to East LaFollette Baptist Church.
211 N Cumberland Ave. La Follette, TN 37766
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
