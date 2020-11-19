1/
Becky M. (Goins) Cross
Becky M. (Goins) Cross, age 47, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11. 
She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Goins.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristie Morris, Cassandra Wells, Samantha Wells, and Nevaeh; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel.
A private family entombment will take place at Boshears Family Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
