Beecher Dwayne (Firedog) Sparks Jr.

Obituary

Beecher Dwayne (Firedog) Sparks, Jr., age 57, of LaFollette, died Feb. 24.
He was preceded in death by parents, Beecher D. Sparks, Sr. and Mary Gross Sparks; and sister, Sharon Sparks.
He is survived by wife, Lana Marlow Sparks; daughter, Bethany; brother, Kenny Sparks; and sisters, Brenda Marcum, Delores Sparks and Donna Kay Ayers.
Services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Cross-Smith Chapel. Family received friends on Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral Home
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Funeral Home Details
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019
