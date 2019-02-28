Beecher Dwayne (Firedog) Sparks, Jr., age 57, of LaFollette, died Feb. 24.
He was preceded in death by parents, Beecher D. Sparks, Sr. and Mary Gross Sparks; and sister, Sharon Sparks.
He is survived by wife, Lana Marlow Sparks; daughter, Bethany; brother, Kenny Sparks; and sisters, Brenda Marcum, Delores Sparks and Donna Kay Ayers.
Services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Cross-Smith Chapel. Family received friends on Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019