Bella Kay Fortner, of Speedwell, died Wednesday, Feb. 20.
She is survived by mom, Martha Parks; dad, Jerry Allen Fortner; brothers, Joshua Harp, Jr. and Bentlee Wayne Fortner; and sister, Kayden Parks.
A graveside service and interment was held on Monday, Feb. 25 at Anderson Couch Sippel Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019