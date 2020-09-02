Benjamin Lee Cox, age 56, of Eagan, died on Friday, Aug. 28, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born Aug. 17, 1964 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Louise Osborne Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Fox Cox; children, Benjamin Paul Cox, Steven Tyler Cox, Stacy Cox; father, Troy Fox;and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed with the Rev. Lonnie Ray Woods and the Rev. Randall Chadwell officiating. The burial followed Monday, Aug. 31 in the Cox Family Cemetery (Eagan).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 3, 2020



