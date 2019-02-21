Obituary

Benny Craig Hamblin, age 61, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, died Tuesday evening, Feb. 12 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Easter Janet Moses Hamblin; and stepbrothers, Mike Moses and David Moses.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Nathan Craig Hamblin and Morgan Netzela; and brother, Steve Hamblin.

The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral service following with the Rev. Terry King officiating. The burial immediately followed in the Marlow Cemetery in the Roses Creek Community. Military graveside honors were provided by the American Legion Honor Guard, Arlie Long Post #154.

Cox & Son Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



Funeral Home Cox & Son Funeral Home

418 5th Street

Jellico , TN 37762

423-784-6010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019

