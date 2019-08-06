Benny Matt Hamblin, age 81, of Williamsburg, Kentucky died Wednesday, April 10, at his home. He was born on August 11, 1937 in the Hamblin town Community of Claiborne County, TN to the late Ben Hamblin and Dorothy (Hackler) Hamblin. Hamblin.

He is preceded in death by his son, Benny Craig Hamblin; first wife, Billie June (Teague) Hamblin; second wife, Easter Janet (Moses) Hamblin.

He is survived by his son, Stephen M. Hamblin. The family received friends for visitation on Monday, April 15, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Terry King officiating.The burial immediately followed in the Hamblin Cemetery in the Hamblin town Community of Claiborne County.

The Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 18, 2019

