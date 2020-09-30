Benny Morgan, age 64, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Sept. 26.

He is preceded in death by his father, Winston Morgan; and stepfather, David Dilbeck.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Morgan; children, Angela Morgan, B.J. Morgan, Regina Branam and Missy Rucker; mother, Abby Dilbeck; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

The service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel.

Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 1, 2020

