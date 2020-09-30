Benny Morgan, age 64, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Sept. 26.
He is preceded in death by his father, Winston Morgan; and stepfather, David Dilbeck.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Morgan; children, Angela Morgan, B.J. Morgan, Regina Branam and Missy Rucker; mother, Abby Dilbeck; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
The service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.