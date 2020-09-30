1/
Benny Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benny Morgan, age 64, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Sept. 26.
He is preceded in death by his father, Winston Morgan; and stepfather, David Dilbeck.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Morgan; children, Angela Morgan, B.J. Morgan, Regina Branam and Missy Rucker; mother, Abby Dilbeck; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
The service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved