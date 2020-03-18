Bernice King Harmon, age 87, of Anderson, Indiana died on Thursday, March 5, at the Lindberg Crossing Senior Living in Anderson, Indiana. She was born July 3, 1932 in Clairfield.
She is preceded in death by by his husband, James E. Harmon; daughter, Lori Douglas; parents, Milford and Lettie Grady King.
She is survived by many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service (Private) Wednesday, March 11 in the Woodlawn Cemetery (Lafollette, Tennessee) with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
