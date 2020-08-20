1/
Bert Ronald Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Ronald Wilson, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
He was born Aug. 30, 1940 in Kentucky to the late William F. and Rachel (Madden) Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Zelma Wilson of LaFollette; sons, Robert Wilson of LaFollette, Ronnie Wilson of Tazewell, Eddie Wilson of Jacksboro, Matthew Wilson of Tazewell; daughters, Charolette Aguilar of Hobart, Indiana, Ginger Brady of Tiptonville, Rachel Wilson of Virginia, Gretchen Allen of Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.
His funeral service followed.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved