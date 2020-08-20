Bert Ronald Wilson, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

He was born Aug. 30, 1940 in Kentucky to the late William F. and Rachel (Madden) Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Zelma Wilson of LaFollette; sons, Robert Wilson of LaFollette, Ronnie Wilson of Tazewell, Eddie Wilson of Jacksboro, Matthew Wilson of Tazewell; daughters, Charolette Aguilar of Hobart, Indiana, Ginger Brady of Tiptonville, Rachel Wilson of Virginia, Gretchen Allen of Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.

His funeral service followed.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store