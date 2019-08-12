Betty Hall age 80 of Moores Hill passed away Monday, April 15 at Ripley Crossing in Milan. Betty was born Wednesday, April 5, 1939 in Jellico the daughter of Vembert and Jalie (Kidd) Blankenship. She married Charles Hall and he preceded her in death. Betty retired from SENCO in Newtown, Ohio. She was a former member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church, which she was very active in. Her hobbies included reading and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael Watson; granddaughter Erin Watson; several brothers and sisters; one niece Faye Ayers.

Betty is survived by her step-son, Quintin Kittle of Farmers Retreat; daughter, Robin Hensley of Mount Orb, Ohio; 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Graveside Services and interment was held Thursday, April 18, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer), Tennessee with the Rev. Phillips officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 25, 2019

