Betty Jane Douglas, born March 22, 1943 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21. Betty was a dedicated and faithful member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. She was also a beloved sister, mother, mamaw, and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness and devotion to the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Douglas Sr.; sisters Goldie Jean Agee, Joyce Agee, Mary Sue Burns, Peggy Williams; brothers Richard Agee, Jerry Agee; parents John and Ruby Agee.
She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Adkins, Brenda Agee; brothers, John Agee, James Agee; son Robert Douglas Jr.; daughter-in-law Della Douglas; granddaughter Ashley Douglas.
We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. -11 Corinthians 5:8
Graveside services will 10 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cumberland View Cemetery.
Betty's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin Wilson is in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019