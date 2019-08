Betty Jane Douglas, born March 22, 1943 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21. Betty was a dedicated and faithful member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. She was also a beloved sister, mother, mamaw, and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness and devotion to the Lord.She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Douglas Sr.; sisters Goldie Jean Agee, Joyce Agee, Mary Sue Burns, Peggy Williams; brothers Richard Agee, Jerry Agee; parents John and Ruby Agee.She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Adkins, Brenda Agee; brothers, John Agee, James Agee; son Robert Douglas Jr.; daughter-in-law Della Douglas; granddaughter Ashley Douglas.We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. -11 Corinthians 5:8Graveside services will 10 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cumberland View Cemetery.Betty's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com Martin Wilson is in charge of the arrangements.LaFollette PressMarch 28, 2019