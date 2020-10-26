1/1
Betty Jean Breazeale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Breazeale, of Maryville, age 84, passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital on Oct. 9. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. She loved the Lord and felt blessed beyond belief her entire life.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Earnest Sharp of LaFollette; son, Jeffrey Breazeale III; first husband, Pete Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey I. Breazeale, Jr., of Maryville; granddaughter, Allison Breaux and Robert,; great-granddaughter, Daisy, of Houston, Texas; daughter-in-law, Lisa Breazeale; cousins, Debbie and Tom Queener of Jacksboro, Jim and Carolyn Sharp of Inman, South Carolina; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services were held Oct. 13 at Grand View Cemetery, with the Rev. Charles Ballard officiating.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved