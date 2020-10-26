Betty Jean Breazeale, of Maryville, age 84, passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital on Oct. 9. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. She loved the Lord and felt blessed beyond belief her entire life.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Earnest Sharp of LaFollette; son, Jeffrey Breazeale III; first husband, Pete Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey I. Breazeale, Jr., of Maryville; granddaughter, Allison Breaux and Robert,; great-granddaughter, Daisy, of Houston, Texas; daughter-in-law, Lisa Breazeale; cousins, Debbie and Tom Queener of Jacksboro, Jim and Carolyn Sharp of Inman, South Carolina; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Oct. 13 at Grand View Cemetery, with the Rev. Charles Ballard officiating.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020

