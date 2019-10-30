Betty Jean (McNew) Goins, age 81, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 28. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving sister that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially children that she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Leora (Evans) McNew; brother,
Joe Dan McNew.
She is survived by her sister, Willene McNew of LaFollette; special Aunt, Sue Evans of Monroe, Michigan.
Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 30 followed by funeral service in the chapel of Martin- Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 to go in procession to McNew cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Betty Jean's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 31, 2019