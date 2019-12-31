Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Lay) Mars. View Sign Service Information Ellison Funeral Home 512 Main Street Williamsburg , KY 40769 (606)-549-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Lay Mars, passed away in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Dec. 27, at the age of 90. Betty was born on Jan. 2, 1929 in Lafollette.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Lay and Gertrude Alexander Lay; brothers, Clifford Lay Jr. and Glen Lay; husband, David Mars.

Betty spent the majority of her life in restaurant management. She started in Jacksboro, at the Colonial Restaurant and then moved to Williamsburg, Kentucky to continue her career as the manager at the Williamsburg Holiday Inn and the Williamsburg Travel Lodge. She retired in a management position at Cumberland College now known as the University of The Cumberlands. She has remained a member of the First Baptist Church for many years where she served as a Sunday school co-teacher with the late Hettie Rains. Throughout her life she mentored not only to her children, but many high school and college students who worked with her.

She is survived by her sister, Wilma (Fred) Linkous; children, Debbie Mars (Tom) Rains, Charles Mars, Steve (Alica) Mars, Eric (Cindy) Mars; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren who fondly called her Granny Betty; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.

The visitation for Betty will be held at Ellison Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Ande Myers officiating. A graveside service will be held after the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lafollette.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 2, 2020

