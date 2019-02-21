Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jordan. View Sign



She was preceded in death by husband, B. Leon Jordan, in 1990; and parents, Omar and Myra Roberts Conwell.

She is survived by children, Donna Jeanne Jobe, and husband, Henry, Nancy Leondra Jordan, Dr. Richard Leon Jordan, and wife, Annie, Hugh Barton Jordan, and wife, Alice, Barbara Gazaway, and husband, Steve and Beverly Harness, and husband, Jerry; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Frank Omar Conwell, and wife, Muriel; three nieces; one nephew; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 15 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with grandson, Ben Gazaway, officiating. Family and friends met on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Hamilton Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. The family received friends on Friday before funeral services.

Online condolences for Betty Jordan may be made at

Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.



