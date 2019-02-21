Betty Jordan, age 93, of LaFollette, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12. She was a member of Brainerd Hills Baptist Church in Chattanooga for over 60 years and attended Elm Grove Baptist Church while living in LaFollette. Betty enjoyed crafting, but more importantly enjoyed her time with her family. She took delight in helping others.
|
She was preceded in death by husband, B. Leon Jordan, in 1990; and parents, Omar and Myra Roberts Conwell.
She is survived by children, Donna Jeanne Jobe, and husband, Henry, Nancy Leondra Jordan, Dr. Richard Leon Jordan, and wife, Annie, Hugh Barton Jordan, and wife, Alice, Barbara Gazaway, and husband, Steve and Beverly Harness, and husband, Jerry; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Frank Omar Conwell, and wife, Muriel; three nieces; one nephew; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 15 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with grandson, Ben Gazaway, officiating. Family and friends met on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Hamilton Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. The family received friends on Friday before funeral services.
Online condolences for Betty Jordan may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019