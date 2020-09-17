Betty June (Ridenour) Maiden, age 76, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at her home in Jellico.

She was born on Jan. 21, 1944 to the late Millard Ridenour and Mabel Lavada (Lambdin) Ridenour in White Oak.

She was the granddaughter of the late Walter Ridenour and Abby (Ayers) Ridenour and the late Harve Lambdin and Cora (King) Lambdin.

She is survived by her son, Andy Bill Maiden; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Friends called on Saturday morning, Sept. 12, beginning at Odd Fellows Cemetery, located in the White Oak community of Campbell County.

Graveside services and interment immediately followed on Saturday morning, Sept. 12 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Ridenour and the Rev. Russell Ridenour officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.



