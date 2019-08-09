Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Graham) King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Graham King, no longer sees in a mirror, dimly. On April 29, 2019, Betty saw her Lord face to face and now rejoices with Him in glory. Betty was born July 24, 1937, in Clairfield, to William James (Bill) Graham and Della Buchanan Graham. Betty married Dorsey King on November 4, 1955 and they remained together until Dorsey died in June 2017. Betty enjoyed a successful career with CSX Railroad, and following an early retirement, earned a nursing degree at Florida Community College Jacksonville and became a Registered Nurse. She practiced hospice nursing for 14 years in Tennessee, near her birthplace, and moved to Louisville in 2015.

Their first child, Sandy, was born November 1, 1956 and died the following year; a second daughter, Cindy, died at two days in 1967. Besides her parents, husband, and daughters, Betty was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Laura Graham; and her brother-in-law, Bill Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law Kristine, of Pensacola, Florida; her son, Brian and daughter-in-law Jennifer, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her five grandchildren, Jonathan, Daniel, Stephanie, Caroline, and Katie; her sister, June G. Johnson; her niece, Cheryl Graham; her nephew, Jim Graham and his wife, Gail; and many other relative and friends. Memorialization is by cremation with interment in the family plot at New Buffalo Missionary Baptist Church in Clairfield. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ridgewood Baptist Church in Louisville; a committal service will be held at New Buffalo Baptist at 1:00 on Saturday, May 11. Those wishing to honor Betty's memory may make a donation to Hosparus Health of Louisville.

The Owen Funeral Home of Louisville. Kentucky are in charge of arrangements.

