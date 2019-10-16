Betty Lou (Hatfield) Ausher, age 78, died on Monday, Oct. 14 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico. She was born on March 10, 1941 to the late George W. Hatfield and Cordia (Davis) Hatfield in Clairfield.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Gail Greene, Tammy Ann Johnson, and Angela Lynn Lawson; and a host of several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral immediately followed with the Bro. Willard Smiddy officiating.

Burial immediately followed at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 17, 2019

