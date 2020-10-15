Dear David, Pam, Mary Lou, Jay and Family,



I am so sorry to learn of Mrs. Green's passing. I remember her being so sweet to all of us kids when we were visiting at your house in junior high and high school. More recently, I used to see her at the "Home," as I call it, with the two other Moms of kids we knew. I sang to her a couple of times and she cracked up. One of the last times I saw her, she was dressed up and I commented on how pretty she was in her pearls. She gave me a smile that lit up the room. My heart sank to see her picture in the paper today. May your tender memories of her sustain you during this time, and may God bless you all.

With deep sympathy and fond affection,



Judith

Judith Ziehlke Mallory

Friend