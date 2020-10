Betty Lou Green, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 10, at The Courtyard Assisted Memory Care in Oak Ridge. She was 88.She was born Nov. 28, 1931 in Duff, the daughter of Sam Carl Davis and Beatrice Ridenour Davis, who preceded her in death along with four brothers.Betty Lou's beloved husband, James Eugene Green, preceded her in death, battling cancer for years to take care of his beautiful wife. Betty was a housewife and mother and loved everyone. She always had a smile on her face and arms opened wide for a tight hug.She was of the Christian faith and looked forward to her Sunday meetings at the Courtyards. She loved family cookouts and celebrating the holidays with family and had a particular love for Christmas.Survived by four children, Margie Green Brock, David Green and Cathy Gibson, Pam Green Thacker and spouse Tim Thacker, and Mary Lou Green Underwood and spouse Scott Underwood, Jr.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren – Jay Brock, spouse Jessica McLaughlin Brock and Jayson and Jensen; Tonya Brock Hinton, spouse Scott Hinton, and Hunter and Hayden; Kaylie Thacker Dalton, spouse Terry Dalton and Makenzie and Brayden; Erica Underwood McGroom, spouse Joe McGroom, and Rowan and Emersyn; Megan Underwood Simmons, spouse Corey Simmons, and Lily and Parker; and Nathan Underwood.Betty Lou has one surviving sister, Margie Davis Allsup, of Savannah, Georgia and previously from Morristown.We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to Jaz Collins and Cindy Raines, Memory Care for their dedication and kindness in helping our mom transition to her new home for the past two years.The family says a heartfelt thank you to Juliana Schmitt, Amedisys Hospice Nurse, who provided loving and special care and tremendous appreciation for knowledge in care.Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public visitation. The family had a private graveside service on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with special friend Richard Scott Underwood, Sr., leading the celebration of life. The family asks that any memorials be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. PO Box 10088, Knoxville, TN 37939-9910. Betty Lou will be missed dearly by family and friends.Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements.An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com. LaFollette PressOctober 15, 2020