Betty Lou Ayers Longmire, age 88, of Rickman, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, April 23. She was of the Church of God Faith and attended several area churches. Betty loved to work in her Kitchen cooking and baking, but her true passion was gardening, and working in her flowers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Longmire; parents, Finley and Jessie Miller Ayers; brothers, J. P. Ayers and Noah "Curly" Ayers.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Elizabeth "Libbi" Lay and husband, Mark, and Ginger "GiGi" Ball and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Whitney Brown and husband, David, Christopher Lay, Matthew Lay and wife, Christine, Sarah Lay, Stephanie Johnson and husband, Jeff, and Holly Davis and husband, Brad; great-grandchildren, Ian Bargy, Lorelei McCullah, Peyton Jones, and Boone Davis; sisters-in-law, Margaret Ayers and Irene Willocks; and a of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will publicly celebrate Betty's life at a later date. Online condolences for Mrs. Longmire may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020