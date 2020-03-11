Betty Lou "Nana" Poor (1939 - 2020)
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Betty Lou (Nana) Poor, age 80, of LaFollette, died on Friday, March 6. She was of the Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Nellie Turner.
She is survived by her husband, William Poor; children, Joey, Vicki, Billy, Kim, Tony; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 4 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Harry James officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 12, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 12, 2020
