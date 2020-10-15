Betty Sue Wells Carson, age 87, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, Oct. 9.
She was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, E.C. Carson; parents, George and Flora Wells; sisters, Mary Murray, Lorene Gladson, Martha Giandelia, and Eva Romanella; brothers, Sam Wells and J.T. Wells.
She is survived by her son, Steve A. Carson and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Kevin Wright and wife, Anya, Kasey McGee and husband, Johnathan; great-grandchildren, Brody and Bo Wright, and Ben and Josie McGee; sister-in-law and best friend, Ella Wells; brother, William Wells; and several nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Oct. 12, at Jacksboro Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Ross officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or at www.alztennessee.org.
Online condolences for Mrs. Carson may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020