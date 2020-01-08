Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trinity Funeral Home, LLC 228 Main St. Maynardville , TN 37807 (865)-992-5002 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trinity Funeral Home, LLC 228 Main St. Maynardville , TN 37807 View Map Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM Trinity Funeral Home, LLC 228 Main St. Maynardville , TN 37807 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Sharps Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Sue (Williamson) Hunley-Owenby, 77, born July 29, 1942, passed away Monday, Dec. 30. She retired after many, many years as a nurse from Baptist Hospital. Betty was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and loved to sing and enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and her friends. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Maude Taylor Williamson; brothers, Bill, Jack and Glenn Williamson; and daughter, Pamela Renae Hunley.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Lynn Owenby; brother, Jim Williamson of LaFollette; son, Charles David Hunley, Jr. and wife Tina Parker Hunley; stepdaughters, Karen Owenby Parker and husband Charles DeVoyd Parker, Rhonda Owenby Russell and Sharon Kitts Harris; grandchildren, Samuel Dakota Hunley and fiance Stephanie Beaudrie, Arieal Denver Hunley, Bethany Drew Hunley-Cooper and husband Isaac Cooper, and Ryan Douglas Hunley. She had many grandchildren and step grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Serenity and Charles Hunley, Boone and Wilder Hunley, Pikelyn, Quatley, Carson and Xzentry Russell, Selena Inklebarger, Peyton Hickman and Mia Cooper; and also had a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends in Knoxville and LaFollette to mourn her passing.

The family received friends from Thursday, Jan. 2, in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service followed with Jerry Vittatoe and A. C. Cooper officiating. Family and friends met at Trinity Funeral Home at Friday, Jan. 3, to go in procession to Sharps Cemetery for an interment service. Serving as Pallbearers, Charles D. Hunley, Jr., Samuel Hunley, Ryan Hunley, Quatley Russell, Charles Parker and Isaac Cooper.

Trinity Funeral Home of Maynardville was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

