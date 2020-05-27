Betty Sue Hatmaker Sharp Leiser, age 79, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, May 21.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Della Cox Hatmaker; son, Russell Sharp, husband: Nelson Leiser.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Sharp; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends called at their convivence Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A private graveside service was held Sunday at Bakers Forge Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
