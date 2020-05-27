Betty Sue (Hatmaker Sharp) Leiser

Betty Sue Hatmaker Sharp Leiser, age 79, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, May 21.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Della Cox Hatmaker; son, Russell Sharp, husband: Nelson Leiser.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Sharp; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends called at their convivence Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A private graveside service was held Sunday at Bakers Forge Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 28, 2020
