Beverly Jane (Hagarth) Bruce
1932 - 2020
Beverly Jane Hogarth Bruce, 88, of LaFollette, born May 19, 1932, died on Nov. 28, surrounded by her family at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Hogarth; and beloved son, Kenneth Scott Bruce.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Clayton (Gene) Bruce; son, Gregory Bruce; daughter, Wendy Bruce Montgomery, Mary Jo Bruce; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with funeral mass following.
Interment followed at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
The services were streamed live on Facebook for all those that couldn't attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks, American Heart Association or your local animal shelter in Beverly's memory. We want to thank all of you for your love and support through this time.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
