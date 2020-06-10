Bill Perry Lawson, age 69, of Caryville, passed away Saturday, June 6.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Josephine Smith Lawson; sister, Marie Goins; brother, Michael James Lawson.
He is survived by his brothers, Leon Lawson and wife Wilma, Lloyd Lawson and wife Mitzi; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Carey Cemetery in Caryville for Graveside Service and Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.