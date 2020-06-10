Bill Perry Lawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Perry Lawson, age 69, of Caryville, passed away Saturday, June 6.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Josephine Smith Lawson; sister, Marie Goins; brother, Michael James Lawson.
He is survived by his brothers, Leon Lawson and wife Wilma, Lloyd Lawson and wife Mitzi; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Carey Cemetery in Caryville for Graveside Service and Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved