Bill Perry Lawson, age 69, of Caryville, passed away Saturday, June 6.He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Josephine Smith Lawson; sister, Marie Goins; brother, Michael James Lawson.He is survived by his brothers, Leon Lawson and wife Wilma, Lloyd Lawson and wife Mitzi; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Carey Cemetery in Caryville for Graveside Service and Interment.Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJune 11, 2020