Billie Jean Violet, age 88, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Casper Buck Violet; parents, Bill Jackson and Dessie Lee Jackson.
She is survived by her children, Linda Campbell, Brenda Violet, Steve Violet; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Bakers Forge Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Dabney officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
