Billy Dean Anderson, age 84, of Grand Blanc, Michigan formerly of Andersonville died on Monday, Jan. 13. Billy was born July 8, 1935 in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of William and Bertha (Hatmaker) Anderson. He married Susie Daughtery Sept. 18, 1954 in Jacksboro and she preceded him in death Sept. 16, 2017. He had resided in Grand Blanc, Michigan since 2017 coming from Andersonville. Billy retired in 1989 From GM Chevrolet V-8 Plant after 36 years of service. He was a member and held multiple offices at Fairview Free will Baptist Church in Heiskell. He enjoyed gardening and was a fanatic when it came to his yard.

He is also preceded in death by his parents; 5 siblings. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Legacy Lane Staff at the Oaks of Woodfield.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Cindy) Anderson of Fenton, Michigan, Nina (David) Carey of Fenton, Michigan, Vanessa (Steven) Jones of Macomb, Michigan, and Patricia (Corey) Webster of Macomb, Michigan; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Anderson of Linden, Michigan; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 16 at Sharp Funeral Home, Fenton Chapel , 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, Michigan. The Pastor Michael Anderson officiating. The burial in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, Grand Blanc. Vistation was held at the funeral home Wednesday, Jan. 15 until funeral hour. Those desiring may make contributions to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, 135 Fairview Church Road, Heiskell, TN 37754

Sharps Funeral Home of Fenton was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 23, 2020

