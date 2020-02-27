Billy Elmer Lay, age 77, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), died on Sunday, Feb. 23. He was born Feb. 11, 1943 in Scott County.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. J.L. Lay; mother, Ella Douglas Lay; daughter, Carla Knight; wife, Elizabeth Lawson Lay; children, Janet Lee Turner, Billie Sue Lay, Leon Deane, Jr., Deanna Botts, Deborah Lynn Gabbard, Lorie Lee Lawson, Randy Shane Lawson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with military honors at the Funeral Home. Military Honors were provided by the American Legion Honor Guard. Bill's wishes were cremation following services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard P.O. Box 26 Jellico, TN 37762.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020