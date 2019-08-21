Billy Frank Maiden, age 81, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13. He attended Cedar Hill Baptist Church, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and was an avid golfer, even having his first hole-in-one at age 72. Billy loved fishing and the Atlanta Braves, but most importantly, he instilled a great love of family to his Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Freida Barker Maiden.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Thomas Maiden; children, Teresa Marlow and husband, George, David Maiden and wife, Tonya, and Sandy Gaylor and husband, George; grandchildren, Daniel Marlow and wife, Erin, Anthony Maiden and wife, Lindsey, Cody Gaylor and wife, Ashton, Clay Gaylor, and Shelby Maiden; great-grandchildren, Bella, Noah, Berrett, Channing, Teagan, and Cayson; brother, Theodore "Ted" Maiden and wife, Judy; two nephews, and many extended family members. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug.16 at Campbell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ronnie Arnold officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757. Online condolences for Mr. Maiden may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 22, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 22, 2019