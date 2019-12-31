Billy Franklin Orick, age 56, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Dec. 23. He was of the Baptist Faith and a US Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roosevelt Orick.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Sharp, Heather Orick and Amber Orick; sons, Billy, Michael, and Aaron Orick; mother, peggy Orick; Finace, Mary Hicks; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Dec. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
