Billy Jack "Cotton" Kitts, age 75, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Oct. 26.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Rose, Sr. and Gertrude Kitts.

He is survived by his children, Angie Green, Greg Kitts, Jackie Kitts, Zachary Kitts, and Desiree Kitts; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial service was held on Friday, Oct. 30, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Gillum officiating.

A private interment was held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday before services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fund, 147 Davenport Road, LaFollette, TN 37766 or Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

