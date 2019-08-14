Billy Ray Taylor, age 62, formerly of Jellico, died on Monday, August 5, at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville. He was born on November 11, 1956 to the late Banner J. Taylor, Jr. and Ethel (Roberts) Isabell in Jellico.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, John Isabell.
Mr. Taylor's wishes were to be cremated with the following services.
The family received friends for visitation from on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The memorial service immediately followed with Mr. Robert Taylor officiating.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 15, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 15, 2019