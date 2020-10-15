1/
Bishop Richard L. Hensley
Bishop Richard L. Hensley, age 91, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Oct. 12. 
He is preceded in death by his wife, Etta Redd Hensley; son, Joel Richard Hensley.  
He is survived by a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing. 
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Bishop Delmus Bruce and the Bishop Tim Hill officiating.
Interment will follow in Melvin Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., before funeral services.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

