Bobbie Ann Brown, age 58, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday July 1.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Brown; mother, Bobbie Carroll.

She is survived by her father, James Carroll; Fiance, Ron Lane; children, Timmy Hatmaker and Amanda Jones; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Friday July 3, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow with the Rev. Gary Moser officiating interment to follow at Well Springs Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 9, 2020



