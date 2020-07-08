1/
Bobbie Ann Brown
Bobbie Ann Brown, age 58, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday July 1.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Brown; mother, Bobbie Carroll.
She is survived by her father, James Carroll; Fiance, Ron Lane; children, Timmy Hatmaker and Amanda Jones; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Friday July 3, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow with the Rev. Gary Moser officiating interment to follow at Well Springs Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 9, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
