Bobbie Lee Goins, age 88, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24. She was a member of Glade Springs Church.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Cecil Teague and Hazel wicks.
She is survived by her son, Larry Goins and wife, Cathy of Indiana; four grandchildren; three great-children; brother, Clarence E. Smith of Wichita, Kansas.
It was Bobbie's request that all services be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Glade Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 360 Glade Springs Road, LaFollette, TN 37766.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
