Bobby Gene Hill, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
He was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Jewell Hill.
Visitation was Saturday, Sept. 7 at West LaFollette Baptist Church followed by funeral services with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour and the Rev. Hobert McCreary officiating. Interment followed funeral service in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
