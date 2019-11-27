Bobby Glenn Housley, age 88, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21.
He was a founding member of Heritage Baptist Church and member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge since 1955. Bobby owned and operated the Sealtest Milk Distributorship in LaFollette for many years. He loved his farm and was a longtime caretaker of Bakers Forge Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Heatherly Housley; son, Robert Gordon Housley; parents, Bill and Hettie Shelby Housley; brother, Cecil Housley; sisters, Lona Stoffell, Merietta Boshears and Martha Hill.
He is survived by his daughter, Wilma Elaine and husband Michael Adams; son, Glynn Edgar and wife Joy Housley, Grover Earl and wife Teresa Housley; grandchildren, Dave Blaine Wright, Hayley Erin Wagner, Cheyenne Reshae Fustos; six grandchildren; sisters,Opal Goins and Doris Delius; and a host of nieces, nephews and a other relativves to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Nov. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Fred Ward and the Rev. George Asbury officiating with interment following in Bakers Forge Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers: Richard Hatmaker, Larry Cornett, Darrell Mongar, Kelsey Blankenship.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
