Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN
37766
(423)-562-2424
Bobby J. Wilson age 81 of LaFollette passed away Sunday, March 24. He was a cattle farmer and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by parents, Luther and Mamie Weaver Wilson; brother, Emmitt Paul Wilson.
He is survived by his, wife, Mrs. Barbara Wilson; brother, Jack Wilson and wife Lois; sister, Hazel Dean Roberts; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Gonzalez and husband, Jorge, Joy Luke and husband, Barry; several nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; great-great niece; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday 26 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating. The family received friends Wednesday before funeral services.
Family and friends will meet Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
Online condolences for Mr. Wilson may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of services.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019
