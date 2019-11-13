Bobby Jack Collingsworth, age 75, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mable Collingsworth; sons, Robert Collingsworth and Shelby Bowlin; parents, Bayless and Mary Collingsworth.
He is survied by his daughters, Katherine Dossett and Mary Goins; sons, Ronnie Malicote, Gary Bowlin and Ricky Bowlin.
Family received friends Monday, Nov. 11 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 14, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 14, 2019