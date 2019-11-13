Bobby Jack Collingsworth

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bobby Jack Collingsworth, age 75, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mable Collingsworth; sons, Robert Collingsworth and Shelby Bowlin; parents, Bayless and Mary Collingsworth.
He is survied by his daughters, Katherine Dossett and Mary Goins; sons, Ronnie Malicote, Gary Bowlin and Ricky Bowlin.
Family received friends Monday, Nov. 11 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 14, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.