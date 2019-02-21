Bobby Joe Wylie

Bobby Joe Wylie, age 75, of LaFollette, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 18.
He was preceded in death by father, Pascal Wylie; mother, Viola Wylie; wife, Roxie Wylie; and sisters, Annette Moore, Patsy Smith and Beatrice Woodard.
He is survived by sister, Bonnie Lawson, of Rockwood; daughters, Bridget and Norm White, of LaFollette and Melinda Lambert, of LaFollette; son, Robert Wylie, of LaFollette; grandchildren, Darrin and Meghan Minton, of Caryville, Kayleigh and Ty Daugherty, of LaFollette, Matthew and Candice Minton, of LaFollette, Tamara Lambert, of LaFollette and Kolby Wylie, of LaFollette; and great-grandchildren, Finleigh and Rhett Daugherty, of LaFollette.
No services are planned at his request.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019
