Bobby Joe Powell, age 78, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lee (Ripley) Powell; second wife, Lena Powell; son, Darren Scott Powell; parents, Maynard and Bonnie (Isley) Powell.
He is survived by son, Michael Steven Powell of Ohio .
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 31 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by Masonic Services. Friends and family met Saturday, Feb. 1 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to proceed to Indian Creek Cemetery interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 6, 2020
