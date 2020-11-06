Bobby Ray Marlow, age 78, of the Sled Creek community in Duff, died on Wednesday, Oct, 28, at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 27, 1941 in Eagan.

Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Baker Marlow; son, Mitchell Marlow; parents, Sam and Esther Reynolds Marlow.

He is survived by his sons, Jack Marlow, Billy Marlow, Sam Marlow, Christopher Marlow; daughter, Kelly Marlow; stepson, Michael Stroud; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Friday, Oct. 30, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral at the funeral home with the Rev. Andrew Hamblin officiating with the burial to follow in the Log Mountain Cemetery (Eagan).

Face masks were required.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

